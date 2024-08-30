NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.03

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.03 and traded as high as $84.09. NVE shares last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 33,734 shares changing hands.

NVE Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.16.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 60.60%.

NVE Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NVE

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.68%.

In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $27,076.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $94,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NVE by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Stories

