Nxera Pharma (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Trading Down 11%

Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
Nxera Pharma Trading Down 11.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.
About Nxera Pharma
Nxera Pharma Co, Ltd. develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications.
