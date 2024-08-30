Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Price Performance

OGSP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Get Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF alerts:

About Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (OGSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks income and capital preservation through an actively managed portfolio of investment grade securitized products selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

Receive News & Ratings for Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.