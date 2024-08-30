Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Price Performance
OGSP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10.
About Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.