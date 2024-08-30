Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.276-2.291 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.220-3.300 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 302,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,304. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.46.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

