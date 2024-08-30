ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading 4.2% Higher

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.85. 5,923,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,256,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $52,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

