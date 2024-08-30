Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Position Cut by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter worth about $2,447,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Onsemi by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Onsemi by 690.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. 182,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,866,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

