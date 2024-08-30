OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 4.7%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 499,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,050,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

OPKO Health Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

