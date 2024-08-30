Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0731 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $71.65 million and $2.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,062.35 or 0.99963620 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

