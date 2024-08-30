Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Orgenesis Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ORGS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Orgenesis has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.08.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.