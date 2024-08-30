Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. 211,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,063. The company has a market capitalization of $233.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.08%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

