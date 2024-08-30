Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives C$6.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLA. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$138,644.87. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$138,644.87. Also, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$107,960.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $586,525. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE:OLA opened at C$5.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

