Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.23. Approximately 2,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 46,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $170.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.39% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

