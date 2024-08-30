Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,516,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,729,734. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

