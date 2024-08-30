Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.74

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.74 and last traded at $99.67, with a volume of 72312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palomar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

