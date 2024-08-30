Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,581 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,553,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,750. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The company has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.