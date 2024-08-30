Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 40,241 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,241 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,012.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 179,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cummins by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,489,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.85. 863,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,126. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.95. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

