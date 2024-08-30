Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 535,318 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 535,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,588,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Corebridge Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 4,099,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.