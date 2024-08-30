Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,759 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,278,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 1,927,491 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 355,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at $175,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.69. 1,743,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,795. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

