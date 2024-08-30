Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,124 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knife River by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after purchasing an additional 503,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Knife River by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,546,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,138,000 after buying an additional 373,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,221,000 after acquiring an additional 450,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $40,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNF traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,108. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

