Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,978 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Fluor worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fluor by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 6,642.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,364. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Fluor Profile

Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

