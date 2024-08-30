Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 812 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Herc worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 650.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Herc by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRI traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $146.37. 122,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,839. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

