Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,372 shares of company stock worth $121,925,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $362.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

