Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,311 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

MGRC traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 76,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.46. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

