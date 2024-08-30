Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $14.09 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1,116.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,931 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,249 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Autodesk by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.40. 3,800,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,075. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

