Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $33.58 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of 3M worth $33,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $502,585,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $133.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $134.14.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

