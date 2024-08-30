Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Waste Management by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,047,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.04. 1,780,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,606. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

