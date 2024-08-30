Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,970 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Insperity worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Insperity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Insperity by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,226 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Insperity by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 57,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. 267,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $119.40.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

