Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.31. 304,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $134.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,595.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,534 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.