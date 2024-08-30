Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 312,686 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,686 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,945 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.85. 9,106,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,666. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.06. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,544 shares of company stock worth $807,661. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBIO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

