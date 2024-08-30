Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 46,033 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,925 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SEA worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in SEA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.31. 4,611,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,550.10 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

