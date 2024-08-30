Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Enviri worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Stock Performance

NVRI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 427,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,719. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.