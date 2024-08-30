Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 216,324 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 216,324 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Silica worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after acquiring an additional 184,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 823,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,049. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

