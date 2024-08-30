Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 676,907 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vistra worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vistra by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,771,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Trading Up 0.9 %

Vistra stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,793. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

