Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $21.25 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 482,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,254,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after buying an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,446,000 after purchasing an additional 224,513 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 474,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $68,879,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.1 %

SMAR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

