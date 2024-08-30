PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.57 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and $1.20 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

