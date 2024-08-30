PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura Securities

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.27.

PDD stock opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after buying an additional 5,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,155 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDD by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

