Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (PCX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on September 16th

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st.
Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pengana Global Private Credit Trust
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.