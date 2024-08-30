Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (PCX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on September 16th

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.