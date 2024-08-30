Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Declares Dividend of $0.63

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Peoples stock remained flat at $65.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. Peoples has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $70.00.
