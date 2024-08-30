Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Declares Dividend of $0.63

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Peoples stock remained flat at $65.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. Peoples has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $70.00.

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

