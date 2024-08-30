Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Permanent TSB Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.