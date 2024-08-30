Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Permanent TSB Group Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Permanent TSB Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.24.
About Permanent TSB Group
