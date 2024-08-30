Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 4,160,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,520,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.