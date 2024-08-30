Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.80.
PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.