PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.76

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.76 and last traded at $94.68, with a volume of 6017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.60.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 178,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

