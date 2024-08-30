PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 26,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 102,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Insider Activity at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $96,467.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,641,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,119.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.