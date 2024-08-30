Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

