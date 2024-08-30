PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
