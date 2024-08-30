Poollotto.finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $36.01 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00005771 BTC on exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $36.01 million and $8,697.85 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poollotto.finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poollotto.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poollotto.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poollotto.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poollotto.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.