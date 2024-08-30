Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 0.5%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €40.39 ($44.88) and last traded at €40.58 ($45.09). 344,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.77 ($45.30).

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.09.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

