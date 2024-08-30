Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director James W. Mcgill Sells 6,600 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Powell Industries stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,562. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $209.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

