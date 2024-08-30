Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$40.82 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.99. The stock has a market cap of C$24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 91.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

