Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.28.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %
Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Power Co. of Canada
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.