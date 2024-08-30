Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $140,169.30 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 581,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on POWI

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 8,102.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.